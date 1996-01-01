9. Quantum Mechanics
Quantum Numbers: Nodes
Which of the following statements is true based on the contour plot for a dxz orbital?
The probability density goes to zero along the xy and xz plane
The probability density goes to zero along the xz and yz plane
The probability density goes to zero along the xy and yz plane
None of the above