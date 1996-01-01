7. Gases
Pressure Units
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
A sample of gas is held inside a cylinder equipped with a movable piston that has an area of 0.720 m2. If a mass of 8.42 kg is pushing down on the piston, Calculate the pressure exerted on the gas in bars.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.15×10–3 bar
B
82.5 bar
C
114 bar
D
8.25×10–4 bar