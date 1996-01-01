3. Chemical Reactions
Empirical Formula
3. Chemical Reactions Empirical Formula
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Based on the elemental mass percent composition of the following stimulant, determine its empirical formula.
Pseudoephedrine (used as a nasal/sinus decongestant): C 72.67 %, H 9.17 %, N 8.48 %, O 9.68 %
Based on the elemental mass percent composition of the following stimulant, determine its empirical formula.
Pseudoephedrine (used as a nasal/sinus decongestant): C 72.67 %, H 9.17 %, N 8.48 %, O 9.68 %
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
C2H3NO
B
CHNO
C
C10H15NO
D
C4H5N2O