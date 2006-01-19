21. Nuclear Chemistry
Intro to Radioactivity
21. Nuclear Chemistry Intro to Radioactivity
36PRACTICE PROBLEM
Why does the atomic number of an isotope remain the same when it undergoes gamma emission?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Gamma ray is a type of low-energy electromagnetic radiation that has a mass but no charge.
B
Gamma ray is a type of high-energy electromagnetic radiation with no mass and no charge.
C
Gamma ray is a type of high-energy electromagnetic radiation with a positive electrical charge but with no mass.
D
Gamma ray is a type of low-energy electromagnetic radiation with a negative electrical charge but with no mass.