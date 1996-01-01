6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Calculate Oxidation Numbers
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify if the balanced reaction below is a redox reaction or not. If applicable, indicate the elements that undergo oxidation number changes.
AgNO3(aq) + NaCl(s) → AgCl(s) + NaNO3(aq)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The reaction is a redox reaction. Ag and Na change oxidation numbers.
B
The reaction is a redox reaction. Ag and N change oxidation numbers.
C
The reaction is a redox reaction. Na and N change oxidation numbers.
D
The reaction is not a redox reaction.