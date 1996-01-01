3. Chemical Reactions
Balancing Chemical Equations
42PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the given reaction, provide the balanced chemical equation:
Aqueous bromic acid and solid copper(II) sulfate react to produce solid copper(II) bromate and aqueous sulfuric acid.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Cu(BrO3)2(s) + H2SO4(aq) → 2 HBrO3(aq) + CuSO4(s)
B
HBrO3(aq) + CuSO4(s) → Cu(BrO3)2(s) + H2SO4(aq)
C
Cu(BrO3)2(s) + H2SO4(aq) → HBrO3(aq) + CuSO4(s)
D
2 HBrO3(aq) + CuSO4(s) → Cu(BrO3)2(s) + H2SO4(aq)