12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
MO Theory: Bond Order
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Predict the bond order and magnetic behavior of FO- if we assume that the energy-level diagrams for homonuclear diatomic molecules can be applied to heteronuclear diatomic ions
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
BO: 1, diamagnetic
B
BO: 2, diamagnetic
C
BO: 1/2, paramagnetic
D
BO: 1, paramagnetic