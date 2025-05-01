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18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Precipitation: Ksp vs Q
18. Aqueous Equilibrium

Precipitation: Ksp vs Q: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
14 of 0
Problem 14Multiple Choice

If a solution containing silver chloride has a Q value of 1.8 × 10-10 and its Ksp is 1.6 × 10-10, what is the likely outcome?