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17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Triprotic Acids and Bases Calculations
17. Acid and Base Equilibrium

Triprotic Acids and Bases Calculations: Videos & Practice Problems

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Problem 8Multiple Choice

Calculate the concentration of HPO42- at equilibrium given the initial concentration of H3PO4 is 0.1 M and the Ka2 value is 6.2 × 10-8.