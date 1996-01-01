Photochemical reactions are catalyzed by the absorption of light by one of the reactants. For example, the formation and decomposition of ozone shown below.

step 1: NO 2 + hv → NO + O*

step 2: O* + O 2 → O 3

step 3: O 3 + NO → NO 2 + O 2

The enthalpy changes and activation energies for these two reactions are tabulated as follows.

Draw the energy diagram showing the sequence for step 2 and step 3