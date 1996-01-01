15. Chemical Kinetics
Energy Diagrams
15. Chemical Kinetics Energy Diagrams
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Photochemical reactions are catalyzed by the absorption of light by one of the reactants. For example, the formation and decomposition of ozone shown below.
step 1: NO2 + hv → NO + O*
step 2: O* + O2 → O3
step 3: O3 + NO → NO2 + O2
The enthalpy changes and activation energies for these two reactions are tabulated as follows.
Draw the energy diagram showing the sequence for step 2 and step 3
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D