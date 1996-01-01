1. Intro to General Chemistry
Density of Non-Geometric Objects
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
You are given an unknown metal with a weight of 59 grams. You drop it in a graduated cylinder with 50.0 mL of water. The volume of the water became 57.50 mL. Determine the identity of the metal.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Mn ( 7.26 g/cm3)
B
Ni ( 8.90 g/cm3)
C
Fe (7.87 g/cm3)
D
Ti (4.50 g/cm3)