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16. Chemical Equilibrium
Using Hess's Law To Determine K
16. Chemical Equilibrium

Using Hess's Law To Determine K: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
13 of 0
Problem 13Multiple Choice

For the reaction 3A ⇌ 2B, if K = 27, what is the equilibrium constant for the reaction A ⇌ (2/3) B?