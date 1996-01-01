18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Intro to Buffers
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Intro to Buffers
94PRACTICE PROBLEM
Use the following data to identify which is the stronger reducing agent: AsO43–(aq) or PO43–(aq).
AsO43–(aq) + 2 H2O(l) + 2 e– → AsO2–(aq) + 4 OH–(aq) E°red = –0.71 V
PO43–(aq) + 2 H2O(l) + 2 e– → HPO32–(aq) + 3 OH–(aq) E°red = –1.05 V
Use the following data to identify which is the stronger reducing agent: AsO43–(aq) or PO43–(aq).
AsO43–(aq) + 2 H2O(l) + 2 e– → AsO2–(aq) + 4 OH–(aq) E°red = –0.71 V
PO43–(aq) + 2 H2O(l) + 2 e– → HPO32–(aq) + 3 OH–(aq) E°red = –1.05 V
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
AsO43–(aq) is a stronger reducing agent.
B
PO43–(aq) is a stronger reducing agent.
C
AsO43–(aq) and PO43–(aq) have the same strength.