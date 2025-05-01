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17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Triprotic Acids and Bases Calculations
17. Acid and Base Equilibrium

Triprotic Acids and Bases Calculations: Videos & Practice Problems

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Problem 10Multiple Choice

Given the Ka1 (7.5×10–3), Ka2 (6.2×10–8), and Ka3 (4.2×10–13) values for phosphoric acid, what is the equilibrium concentration of H+ after the first ionization step, assuming an initial concentration of 0.1 M H3PO4?