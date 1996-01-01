6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Balancing Redox Reactions: Acidic Solutions
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Balance the following redox reaction under acidic conditions and identify the oxidizing and reducing agents:
Cr2O72- + U4+ → Cr3+ + UO22+
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
9 U4+ + 2 Cr2O72- + 2 H2O → 9 UO22+ + 4 Cr3+ + 2 H+, RA: U4+, OA: Cr2O72-
B
3 U4+ + 2 Cr2O72- + 2 H2O → 3 UO22+ + 4 Cr3+ + 2 H+, RA: Cr2O72-, OA: U4+
C
3 U4+ + Cr2O72- + 2 H+ → 3 UO22+ + 2 Cr3+ + 2 H2O, RA: U4+, OA: Cr2O72-
D
7 U4+ + 2 Cr2O72- + 2 H+ → 7 UO22+ + 4 Cr3+ + 2 H2O, RA: Cr2O72-, OA: U4+