11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Coulomb's Law
11. Bonding & Molecular Structure Coulomb's Law
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
One of the many applications of Coulomb's law is that it can be used to calculate the ionization enthalpies of simple atoms. Calculate the ionization energy for a hydrogen atom. Take atomic radius = 120 pm. Also, determine the wavelength of the light beam that could be used to ionize the hydrogen atom.
One of the many applications of Coulomb's law is that it can be used to calculate the ionization enthalpies of simple atoms. Calculate the ionization energy for a hydrogen atom. Take atomic radius = 120 pm. Also, determine the wavelength of the light beam that could be used to ionize the hydrogen atom.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
E = +1.16x103 kJ/mol; λ = 97.7 nm
B
E = +1.16x103 kJ/mol; λ = 103 nm
C
E = –1.16x103 kJ/mol; λ = 97.7 nm
D
E = –1.16x103 kJ/mol; λ = 103 nm