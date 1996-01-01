A sample contains palladium, cadmium, and other impurities. The mass percent of palladium and cadmium can be determined using a process that starts with the sample being dissolved in hot nitric acid. Aqueous ammonia is used to lessen the acidity of the resulting solution of Cu2+ and Pd2+ ions, and then sodium thiocyanate (NaSCN) and sulfuric acid (H 2 SO 4 ) are added to precipitate palladium thiocyanate (PdSCN). The collected solid PdSCN is dissolved in water, treated with potassium iodate (KIO 3 ) to produce iodine, and then titrated with aqueous sodium thiosulfate (Na 2 S 2 O 3 ). After PdSCN is removed, the filtrate is neutralized by adding aqueous ammonia. Then, a solution of diammonium hydrogen phosphate ((NH 4 ) 2 HPO 4 ) is added, resulting in a precipitate of cadmium ammonium phosphate (CdNH 4 PO 4 ). The precipitate is transformed into cadmium pyrophosphate (Cd 2 P 2 O 7 ) by heating it to 900 °C, which is then weighed. The equations involved in the process are:

(1) Pd(s) + NO 3 —(aq) → Pd4+(aq) + NO(g) (in acid)

(2) Pd4+(aq) + SCN—(aq) + HSO 3 —(aq) → Pd(SCN) 2 (s) + HSO 4 —(aq) (in acid)

(3) Pd2+(aq) + IO 3 —(aq) → Pd4+(aq) + I 2 (aq) (in acid)

(4) I 2 (aq) + S 2 O 3 2—(aq) → I—(aq) + S 4 O 6 2—(aq) (in acid)

(5) CdNH 4 PO 4 (s) → Cd 2 P 2 O 7 (s) + H 2 O(g) + NH 3 (g)

Give the balance equation for each reaction.