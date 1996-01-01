17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Acids Introduction
17. Acid and Base Equilibrium Acids Introduction
72PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the following statements as correct or incorrect. In case a statement is incorrect, correct the statement.
Identify the following statements as correct or incorrect. In case a statement is incorrect, correct the statement.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A) Correct
B) Correct
C) Incorrect: The strength of oxyacids increases with the number of oxygen atoms around the central atom.
B) Correct
C) Incorrect: The strength of oxyacids increases with the number of oxygen atoms around the central atom.
B
A) Incorrect; HBr is a stronger acid than HCl because HBr has a weaker hydrogen-halogen bond.
B) Correct
C) Incorrect; The strength of oxyacids increases with the number of oxygen atoms around the central atom.
B) Correct
C) Incorrect; The strength of oxyacids increases with the number of oxygen atoms around the central atom.
C
A) Incorrect; HBr is a stronger acid than HCl because HBr has a stronger hydrogen-halogen bond.
B) Correct
C) Correct
B) Correct
C) Correct