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16. Chemical Equilibrium
Using Hess's Law To Determine K
16. Chemical Equilibrium

Using Hess's Law To Determine K: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
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Problem 12Multiple Choice

The equilibrium constant for N ⇌ O is K = 49. What is the equilibrium constant for the reaction 0.5 N ⇌ 0.5 O?