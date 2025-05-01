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17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Triprotic Acids and Bases
17. Acid and Base Equilibrium

Triprotic Acids and Bases: Videos & Practice Problems

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Problem 12Multiple Choice

If the first ionization constant (Ka1) of phosphoric acid is 7.5 × 10-3, what is the expression for the equilibrium concentration of H+ after the first ionization stage?