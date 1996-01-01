11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Methane burns according to this reaction:
CH4(g) + 2 O2(g) → CO2(g) + 2 H2O(g)
Calculate the enthalpy of the reaction for this combustion reaction and for the combustion of ethane (C2H6). Identify which fuel produces more energy per mole upon combustion.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ΔHrxn (Methane) = −1440 kJ/mol; ΔHrxn (Ethane) = −824 kJ/mol; Methane produces more energy per mole.
B
ΔHrxn (Methane) = −824 kJ/mol; ΔHrxn (Ethane) = −1440 kJ/mol; Ethane produces more energy per mole.
C
ΔHrxn (Methane) = −840 kJ/mol; ΔHrxn (Ethane) = −625 kJ/mol; Methane produces more energy per mole.
D
ΔHrxn (Methane) = −840 kJ/mol; ΔHrxn (Ethane) = −1225 kJ/mol; Ethane produces more energy per mole.