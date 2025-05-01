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18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Selective Precipitation
18. Aqueous Equilibrium

Selective Precipitation: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
12 of 0
Problem 12Multiple Choice

Which reagent would be most effective in precipitating Ba2+ from a solution containing Ba2+ and Na+, given the Ksp of BaSO4 is 1.1 x 10-10?