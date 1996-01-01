10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius
PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the primary reason for the general increase in atomic radius as you descend a group among main-group elements?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The size of the valence shell decreases.
B
The atomic stability increases, leading to expansion.
C
The number of electron shell increases.
D
The nucleus of an atom decreases.