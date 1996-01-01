12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
MO Theory: Bond Order
12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory MO Theory: Bond Order
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
Sketch the molecular orbital energy diagram and determine the bond order of a species with 14 valence electrons. Predict if it would be diamagnetic or paramagnetic. Use the MO energy diagram where the π2p orbitals are at lower energy than the σ2p.
Sketch the molecular orbital energy diagram and determine the bond order of a species with 14 valence electrons. Predict if it would be diamagnetic or paramagnetic. Use the MO energy diagram where the π2p orbitals are at lower energy than the σ2p.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B.O. = 1; diamagnetic
B
B.O. = 2; diamagnetic
C
B.O. = 1; paramagnetic
D
B.O. = 2; paramagnetic