18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Solubility Product Constant: Ksp
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Solubility Product Constant: Ksp
42PRACTICE PROBLEM
Lead(II) chloride, PbCl2, is a sparingly soluble salt with a solubility product (Ksp) of 1.60×10–5 at 25 °C. Calculate the molarity of a saturated solution of PbCl2 at 25 °C.
Lead(II) chloride, PbCl2, is a sparingly soluble salt with a solubility product (Ksp) of 1.60×10–5 at 25 °C. Calculate the molarity of a saturated solution of PbCl2 at 25 °C.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.0318 M
B
0.00200 M
C
0.00400 M
D
0.0159 M