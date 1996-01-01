3. Chemical Reactions
Naming Ionic Hydrates
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 1.88-g sample of NiCl2 • x H2O was heated until the water is removed. Upon weighing again, the anhydrous salt was determined to have a mass of 1.024 g. Calculate the value of x for NiCl2 • x H2O.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
NiCl2 • 2 H2O
B
NiCl2 • 4 H2O
C
NiCl2 • 6 H2O
D
NiCl2 • 8 H2O