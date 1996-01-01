3. Chemical Reactions
Naming Acids
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the correct statements below:
a. The correct name for HBrO3 is perbromic acid
b. The correct formula for sulfuric acid is H2SO4
c. The correct formula for carbonic acid is H2CO2
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a only
B
b only
C
c only
D
a and b
E
b and c