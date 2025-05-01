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18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Strong Titrate-Strong Titrant Curves
18. Aqueous Equilibrium

Strong Titrate-Strong Titrant Curves: Videos & Practice Problems

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Problem 5Multiple Choice

What happens to the pH of a titration curve when excess titrant is added beyond the equivalence point in a strong acid-strong base titration?