6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Calculate Oxidation Numbers
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
There are multiple possible values of oxidation states for arsenic ranging from –3 to +5. When arsenic is heated in oxygen, tetraarsenic hexaoxide or tetraarsenic decoxide can be produced. Identify the arsenic oxide that will form when there is a limited supply of oxygen.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
tetraarsenic hexaoxide
B
tetraarsenic decoxide