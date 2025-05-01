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16. Chemical Equilibrium
Using Hess's Law To Determine K
16. Chemical Equilibrium

Using Hess's Law To Determine K: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
11 of 0
Problem 11Multiple Choice

For a reaction where L ⇌ M has K = 5, what would be the new K if the reaction is written as 0.5 L ⇌ 0.5 M?