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16. Chemical Equilibrium
Calculating K For Overall Reaction
16. Chemical Equilibrium

Calculating K For Overall Reaction: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
12 of 0
Problem 12Multiple Choice

Given the reactions and their equilibrium constants:
1. A ⇌ B, Keq = 4
2. B ⇌ C, Keq = 3
What is the equilibrium constant for the overall reaction A ⇌ C?