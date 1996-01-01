9. Quantum Mechanics
The Energy of Light
9. Quantum Mechanics The Energy of Light
37PRACTICE PROBLEM
When we put our hands before a fire, the warmth we feel is due to the photons of infrared radiation. Any object can be warmed by these photons. Calculate the amount of photons needed to increase the temperature of 155 grams of water from 24.0 °C to 47 °C if the wavelength of infrared photons is 1.6x10-6 m.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.20x1023 photons
B
1.24x10-19 photons
C
2.37x1022 photons
D
3.12x10-19 photons