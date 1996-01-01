A laboratory has a passcode that uses elemental symbols to spell words. You have to determine the passcode phrase using these numbers given to you: 13, 85, 12, 62, 28, 5, 48, 85, 13, 83, 44, 15, 62, 13. A number is a difference between the atomic number of the element and the principal quantum number of the highest occupied orbital of that element. What is the passcode phrase?