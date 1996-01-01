7. Gases
Van der Waals Equation
7. Gases Van der Waals Equation
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
The volume occupied by the particle of gases represents a quarter of the van der Waals constant b.
Incorporating this statement into the ideal gas law, calculate the fraction of the volume in a container actually occupied by Ne atoms at 126.7 kPa pressure and 15 °C.
The volume occupied by the particle of gases represents a quarter of the van der Waals constant b.
Incorporating this statement into the ideal gas law, calculate the fraction of the volume in a container actually occupied by Ne atoms at 126.7 kPa pressure and 15 °C.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.21 x 10-4
B
6.93 x 10-3
C
5.18 x 10-3
D
1.71 x 10-4