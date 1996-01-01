9. Quantum Mechanics
Quantum Numbers: Nodes
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
With reference to the given figure, how is the value of the principal quantum number (n) related to the number of nodes in a p orbital?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
number of nodes = n - 1
B
number of nodes = n - 2
C
number of nodes = number of lobes
D
number of nodes = l - 1