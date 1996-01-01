1. Intro to General Chemistry
Classification of Matter
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
Classify each substance as a pure substance or a mixture. If it is a pure substance, classify it as an element or a compound. If it is a mixture, classify it as homogeneous or heterogeneous.
(i) carbon dioxide
(ii) white wine
(iii) copper
(iv) chicken stew
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) pure substance; element
(ii) mixture; homogeneous
(iii) pure substance; compound
(iv) mixture; homogeneous
B
(i) pure substance; compound
(ii) mixture; homogeneous
(iii) pure substance; element
(iv) mixture; heterogeneous
C
(i) pure substance; compound
(ii) mixture; homogeneous
(iii) pure substance; element
(iv) mixture; homogeneous
D
(i) pure substance; compound
(ii) mixture; homogeneous
(iii) pure substance; compound
(iv) mixture; homogeneous