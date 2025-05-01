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16. Chemical Equilibrium
Using Hess's Law To Determine K
16. Chemical Equilibrium

Using Hess's Law To Determine K: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
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Problem 8Multiple Choice

If the equilibrium constant for the reaction 4 E ⇌ 2 F is K3 = 64, what is the equilibrium constant for the reaction 2 E ⇌ F?