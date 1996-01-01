9. Quantum Mechanics
The Energy of Light
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the number of photons that a compact microwave oven emits per second if the oven generates 652 watts of power using 12.24 cm wavelength electromagnetic waves. (Note: 1 watt = 1 J/s)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.84×1026 photons/second
B
9.78×1026 photons/second
C
4.01×1026 photons/second
D
1.62×1026 photons/second