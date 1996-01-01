2. Atoms & Elements
The Atom
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine whether the following statement is true or false.
Based on J.J. Thomson's cathode-ray tube experiments, a cathode ray is deflected towards a positively charged plate since it is composed of negatively charged particles.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
True
B
False