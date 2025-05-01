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16. Chemical Equilibrium
Using Hess's Law To Determine K
16. Chemical Equilibrium

Using Hess's Law To Determine K: Videos & Practice Problems

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Problem 16Multiple Choice

The reaction 2A ⇌ 2B has an equilibrium constant of 5. If the equation is rewritten as A ⇌ B, what is the new equilibrium constant?