7. Gases
The Ideal Gas Law Derivations
7. Gases The Ideal Gas Law Derivations
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a cylinder with a movable piston. How will the volume of the gas in the cylinder change if the temperature (in Kelvin) is doubled and at the same time keeping the pressure constant?
Consider a cylinder with a movable piston. How will the volume of the gas in the cylinder change if the temperature (in Kelvin) is doubled and at the same time keeping the pressure constant?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The volume will be quadrupled.
B
The volume will be halved.
C
The volume will be doubled.
D
The volume will not change.