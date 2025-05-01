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17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Diprotic Acids and Bases Calculations
17. Acid and Base Equilibrium

Diprotic Acids and Bases Calculations: Videos & Practice Problems

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Problem 9Multiple Choice

What is the pH of a 0.01 M sulfuric acid solution considering both proton dissociations?