Skip to main content
16. Chemical Equilibrium
Using Hess's Law To Determine K
16. Chemical Equilibrium

Using Hess's Law To Determine K: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
6 of 0
Problem 6Multiple Choice

Given the reaction A ⇌ B with an equilibrium constant K1 = 9, what is the equilibrium constant if the reaction is written as 3 A ⇌ 3 B?