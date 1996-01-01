8. Thermochemistry
Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions
8. Thermochemistry Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify each as either endothermic or exothermic
a. Formation of morning dew on plants
b. Burning wood
c. Formation of dry ice fog
Identify each as either endothermic or exothermic
a. Formation of morning dew on plants
b. Burning wood
c. Formation of dry ice fog
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. Endothermic, b. Exothermic, c. Exothermic
B
a. Exothermic, b. Endothermic, c. Endothermic
C
a. Exothermic, b. Exothermic, c. Endothermic
D
a. Endothermic, b. Exothermic, c. Endothermic