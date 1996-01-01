9. Quantum Mechanics
The Energy of Light
9. Quantum Mechanics The Energy of Light
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the percent efficiency for the conversion of power to light for a certain LED light that uses 144.0 watts of electrical power to emit 1.27×1020 535-nm photons per second.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
32.8%
B
15.3%
C
22.4%
D
43.7%