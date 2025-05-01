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18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Selective Precipitation
18. Aqueous Equilibrium

Selective Precipitation: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
17 of 0
Problem 17Multiple Choice

In a solution containing Na+, K+, and Ca2+, which ion can be selectively precipitated first using a reagent that forms a solid with Ca2+, given the Ksp values: NaCl = 3.0 x 10-1, KCl = 2.0 x 10-1, CaCl2 = 2.0 x 10-3?