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17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Diprotic Acids and Bases Calculations
17. Acid and Base Equilibrium

Diprotic Acids and Bases Calculations: Videos & Practice Problems

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Problem 10Multiple Choice

If the concentration of sulfate ions is 0.05 M in a sulfuric acid solution, what can be inferred about the concentration of H3O+ ions?