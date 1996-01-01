13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Face Centered Cubic Unit Cell
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces Face Centered Cubic Unit Cell
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Gold crystallizes in a face-centered cubic arrangement with an edge length of 4.07 Å. Calculate the percentage of Au atoms that are on the surface of a 5.0 nm gold sphere. Use the surface area of a sphere of 4πr2, the volume of a sphere of 4/3πr3, and the diameter of a gold atom of 2.92 Å.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
45 %
B
52 %
C
12 %
D
30 %