3. Chemical Reactions
Naming Molecular Compounds
3. Chemical Reactions Naming Molecular Compounds
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the formula of the compounds with the names given below:
a. carbon tetrachloride
b. diboron trisulfide
c. xenon tetrafluoride
d. iodine monochloride
e. phosphorus pentasulfide
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
CClO4, B2S3, XeF7, ICl, PS7
B
CCl4, B2S3, XeF4, ICl, PS5
C
CCl4, BS3, XeF7, ICl, PS5
D
CClO4, B2S3, XeF4, ICl, PS5