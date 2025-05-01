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19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Third Law of Thermodynamics
19. Chemical Thermodynamics

Third Law of Thermodynamics: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
15 of 0
Problem 15Multiple Choice

If a system has 1000 microstates, what is the entropy using the Boltzmann equation (S = kln(W))? Assume k = 1.38 × 10-23 J/K.